Eastern Avenue: 100mph police chase through Sheffield ends when driver runs out of fuel
Officers spotted a blue BMW One Series car speeding along Eastern Avenue, in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday, March 2, at around 2.48am.
Police asked the driver to stop and when he failed to do so, officers set off in pursuit, with the BMW driver reaching speeds of over 100pmh during the chase.
South Yorkshire Police’s operational support team said the chase didn’t last for long, as the driver had obviously forgotten to check his fuel levels before trying to evade officers.
“The driver didn’t get very far before his vehicle ran out of fuel,” the force said.
A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of a Class A drug and failing to provide a sample.