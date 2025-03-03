Eastern Avenue: 100mph police chase through Sheffield ends when driver runs out of fuel

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:07 BST

A high-speed police chase through Sheffield ended when the driver being pursued ran out of fuel.

Officers spotted a blue BMW One Series car speeding along Eastern Avenue, in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday, March 2, at around 2.48am.

A high-speed police chase which began on Eastern Avenue, Sheffield, ended when the car being pursued ran out of fuel. File photo: Google/National WorldA high-speed police chase which began on Eastern Avenue, Sheffield, ended when the car being pursued ran out of fuel. File photo: Google/National World
A high-speed police chase which began on Eastern Avenue, Sheffield, ended when the car being pursued ran out of fuel. File photo: Google/National World | Google/National World

Police asked the driver to stop and when he failed to do so, officers set off in pursuit, with the BMW driver reaching speeds of over 100pmh during the chase.

South Yorkshire Police’s operational support team said the chase didn’t last for long, as the driver had obviously forgotten to check his fuel levels before trying to evade officers.

“The driver didn’t get very far before his vehicle ran out of fuel,” the force said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of a Class A drug and failing to provide a sample.

