Police have issued an update after a woman was seriously injured in an attack by two dogs on a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a woman being attacked by a ‘bully type’ dog and another dog, believed to be a Staffy-type, as she was walking down East Glade Way, Birley, with her own dog, on Wednesday morning.

She suffered serious injuries, including multiple puncture wounds, and was taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital. The woman's dog also required veterinary treatment.

A 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, GBH and drug offences.

Today, police issued an update on the arrests.

SYP told The Star: “Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”