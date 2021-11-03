Ear piercing Sheffield: Police interview three people over video footage in Lovisa shop in Meadowhall
Three people have been interviewed by the police over viral video footage showing a young girl having her ears pierced at Meadowhall.
The footage was captured by a concerned shopper and showed a young girl having her ears pierced seemingly against her will at jewellery shop Lovisa.
The young girl could be heard screaming, crying and saying ‘no’ as she was held down for the procedure.
The distressing footage shows two adult women sitting on the floor holding the child still and trying to comfort her as a member of staff pierces her ears. Another member of staff is captured watching the situation develop.
The girl shrieks and says “no no no” multiple times during the 30-second video.
A police investigation into the incident is under way.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Three individuals have attended voluntary interviews in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
Lovisa has not yet commented on the incident.