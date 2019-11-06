Eagle-eyed Derbyshire car park attendant reported drink-driver to police

Police caught a drink-driver after a tip-off from a car park attendant.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 4 how Joshua Pollard, 24, was caught driving over the alcohol limit on Welbeck Close, at Somercotes, Alfreton.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police received a report from a car park attendant that a male had been seen struggling to use a ticket machine.

Mrs Allsop added Pollard’s vehicle was stopped by police and he registered 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Pollard, of May Street, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on October 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...