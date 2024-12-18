All of the e-fits included in the list have been released by South Yorkshire Police, as part of appeals issued by the force between April 2024 and December 2024.
In addition, each of them are still available to view on the force’s website.
Anyone who recognises the men depicted, or who holds information on the alleged incidents referenced, should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Where possible, we have included the relevant crime reference number.
You can also contact the force online online here.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Always call 999 in an emergency.
1. E-fits of men police want to identify
Can you help police identify the six men depicted in these e-fits? Police believe they may be able to assist with investigations into alleged voyeurism, exposure and indecency that have been reported in South Yorkshire between April and December 2024 | SYP
2. Alleged indecent of indecent exposure in Grenoside, Sheffield
An investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire Police into an alleged incident of indecent exposure in May 2024.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on October 2, 2024: "We are releasing an e-fit image of a man we would like to identify following a report of indecent exposure in Sheffield.
"At around 1pm on Sunday, May 5, 2024, it is reported that a man exposed himself as a woman drove past him on Norfolk Hill at the junction with Main Street in the Grenoside area of the city.
"The suspect is described as having a tanned complexion and is said to be around 5ft 8ins tall.
"He is believed to be aged between 50 and 60 years old and was wearing a dark top, dark jacket, and blue jeans. He had slight stubble and short hair which has been described as 'salt and pepper-like'.
"Do you know this man?"
If you can help, you can pass on information online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/reportcrime
You can also call 101.
Please quote incident number 496 of May 5, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP
3. Alleged indecent exposure incident in Sheffield park
A criminal investigation has been launched following an alleged indecent exposure incident in Sheffield park in April 2024.
Speaking on April 18, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released an e-fit image and photograph of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure incident.
"On Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 6.22pm, it is reported that a 50-year-old woman was in Endcliffe Park when an unknown man exposed himself.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image and photograph as he may be able to assist with the investigation.
"The man police would like to speak to is believed to be white, aged 50-60, stocky built and between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall, with straight grey hair, and greying facial hair.
"Do you recognise this man?"
If you can help, you can pass information to police via their website or by calling them on 101.
Please quote incident number 734 of April 10, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can submit information to the force online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP
4. Man allegedly committed lewd act at Sheffield bus stop
Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to identify, as part of an investigation into a report of a man carrying out a lewd act in Sheffield.
Speaking on November 25, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 8.15pm, it is reported a man was seen committing a lewd act at a bus stop on Norwood Road.
"The suspect is described as a white man, of a skinny build, who is in his 50s and clean shaven. He has short grey hair on the side and back of his head, as well as old scarring on his cheeks.
"Since the incident, officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have now released an e-fit of a man believed to be involved. Do you know this man?
"If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 906 of September 11, 2024 when you get in touch."
You can access the force's online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
| SYP