2 . Alleged indecent of indecent exposure in Grenoside, Sheffield

An investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire Police into an alleged incident of indecent exposure in May 2024. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on October 2, 2024: "We are releasing an e-fit image of a man we would like to identify following a report of indecent exposure in Sheffield. "At around 1pm on Sunday, May 5, 2024, it is reported that a man exposed himself as a woman drove past him on Norfolk Hill at the junction with Main Street in the Grenoside area of the city. "The suspect is described as having a tanned complexion and is said to be around 5ft 8ins tall. "He is believed to be aged between 50 and 60 years old and was wearing a dark top, dark jacket, and blue jeans. He had slight stubble and short hair which has been described as 'salt and pepper-like'. "Do you know this man?" If you can help, you can pass on information online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/reportcrime You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 496 of May 5, 2024 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP