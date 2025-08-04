E-fit released after woman, 47, is sexually assaulted in Sheffield city centre
Police are searching for a man after a 47-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Sheffield city centre.
It is reported that at around 1.20pm on June 16, a 47-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Eyre Street.
South Yorkshire Police has now released this e-fit image of a man officers want to speak to over the incident.
The man is described as black, in his late 20s, 5ft 8ins tall, with afro style hair which is shaved at the sides.
Do you recognise him?
If you can help, contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 568 of June 16, 2025, when you get in touch.