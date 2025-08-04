Police are searching for a man after a 47-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Sheffield city centre.

It is reported that at around 1.20pm on June 16, a 47-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Eyre Street.

Have you seen this man? South Yorkshire Police has released this e-fit image after a woman, 47, was sexually assaulted in Eyre Street, Sheffield, on June 16. Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 568 of 16 June 2025. | SYP

South Yorkshire Police has now released this e-fit image of a man officers want to speak to over the incident.

The man is described as black, in his late 20s, 5ft 8ins tall, with afro style hair which is shaved at the sides.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 568 of June 16, 2025, when you get in touch.