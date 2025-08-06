E-fit released after young man exposed himself to woman in Sheffield's Ranmoor area
Police have released an e-fit image after a man exposed himself to a woman in Sheffield.
The incident took place at 8.50am on April 15, on Storth Lane, Ranmoor, when a young man indecently exposed himself in front of a woman.
South Yorkshire Police now want to speak to the man pictured over the incident.
The suspect is described as a white man of a slim build, between 18 and 20 years old and around 5ft 9ins tall.
At the time of the alleged offence, it is believed he was wearing a dark baseball cap, a light blue jacket and dark trousers.
Do you know this man?
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/70998/25.