Dylan Gibson: Sheffield man, 23, with distinctive tattoos on his fingers wanted on recall to prison

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:20 BST
Police are searching for a Sheffield man with a pair of distinctive tattoos.

Dylan Gibson, aged 23, is wanted on recall to prison.

South Yorkshire Police is searching for Dylan Gibson, 23, who is wanted ton recall to prison. Have you seen him? | SYP

South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public help to find Gibson and want to speak to anyone who might know where he is.

Gibson is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair and a short dark beard.

He also has two tattoo on his fingers which say 'love' and 'hate'.

SYP says anyone who sees Gibson should not approach him but instead call 101, quoting incident number 297 of April 11, 2025.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

