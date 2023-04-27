Officers had set off in pursuit of the Audi when it reportedly failed to stop for police in the Coisley Hill area of Sheffield on Tuesday, April 25, at around 7.10pm. Police said the Audi travelled ‘at speed’ along Dyke Vale Road with a marked police vehicle giving chase before the Audi collided with a Peugeot motorhome near the junction with Silkstone Road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the Audi fled the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

It is understood there was somebody in the motorhome when it was hit by the Audi but nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.

A police chase through Sheffield ended when an Audi collided with a motorhome on Dyke Vale Road, Sheffield. File photo.