News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
51 minutes ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
1 hour ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
3 hours ago Prince opens up on “difficult” United time after pledge to Blades fans
4 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
4 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Dyke Vale Road Sheffield: Police chase through city ends in crash as Audi hits motorhome

A police chase through Sheffield ended in a crash, as an Audi collided with a motorhome.

By Robert Cumber
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST

Officers had set off in pursuit of the Audi when it reportedly failed to stop for police in the Coisley Hill area of Sheffield on Tuesday, April 25, at around 7.10pm. Police said the Audi travelled ‘at speed’ along Dyke Vale Road with a marked police vehicle giving chase before the Audi collided with a Peugeot motorhome near the junction with Silkstone Road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the Audi fled the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood there was somebody in the motorhome when it was hit by the Audi but nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.

Most Popular
A police chase through Sheffield ended when an Audi collided with a motorhome on Dyke Vale Road, Sheffield. File photo.A police chase through Sheffield ended when an Audi collided with a motorhome on Dyke Vale Road, Sheffield. File photo.
A police chase through Sheffield ended when an Audi collided with a motorhome on Dyke Vale Road, Sheffield. File photo.

Anyone who saw anything that evening or has any information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or visit: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.