Dyke Vale Road flasher: Police hunt pervert in yellow car after ‘indecent act’ on Sheffield street

Police are hunting a pervert after he stopped his car to commit an ‘indecent act’ in front of a woman on a Sheffield street.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST

The man is said to have stopped his car and started talking to a woman on Dyke Vale Road, near Hackenthorpe, when the incident happened, which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

A woman had been walking along the street when a man pulled up in a yellow car, and exposed himself, and then committed an ‘indecent act,’ the force said.

A police spokesman said: “The man initiated conversation through the window and as the woman approached the vehicle he started an indecent act. The woman stated she was calling the police and the man fled the scene.”

File picture shows a police car attending an incident in Sheffield. Police are appealing for information after an 'indecent act' near HackenthorpeFile picture shows a police car attending an incident in Sheffield. Police are appealing for information after an 'indecent act' near Hackenthorpe
“The suspect is described as white, tall, aged in his 30s and clean shaven. The car is believed to be a small sized and yellow,” the spokesman added.

Anyone with information called report it online at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ or call 101 quoting incident number 960 of May 23.