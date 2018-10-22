Duo taken to hospital and M1 CLOSED near Sheffield after car leaves carriageway

Two people have been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in collided with a crash barrier on the M1 motorway near Sheffield and left the carriageway.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the M1 northbound between junction 36 for Barnsley and junction 37 at around 1.20pm on Monday.

Traffic near junction 36 of the M1 motorway. Picture: Highways England.

Police said a Nissan 350Z, travelling northbound, collided with the central reservation and left the road.

Two people inside the car have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is not yet known, the force added.

Highways England said that the southbound stretch of motorway has now reopened with traffic flowing again. Drivers caught in the ‘trapped’ traffic have been advised to stay with their vehicle as Highways England make preparations to release traffic once the air ambulance has left.

The northbound carriageway remains closed between junction 36 and 37.