‘Dukes of Hazzard’ burglar arrested after two-wheeled police pursuit
A burglar has been arrested after the stolen car they were spotted in tried to outrun the police on two wheels.
The offender was arrested in the Woodfield / Balby area of Doncaster on Thursday night after he and two accomplices had burgled a Barnsley family and stolen their BMW.
Officers said the would be ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ crashed turning right onto Springwell Lane, colliding with the lights and then a bollard on a zebra crossing.
The car was forced briefly onto two wheels but before the vehicle was even back on the ground its occupants were ‘out and running’.
A spokesperson for the SYP Operations Unit said: “After a brief foot pursuit and some choice language, one suspect was in bracelets and waiting for an ambulance to come and check on him to make sure he hadn’t suffered injuries that were too serious in the collision.
“We were concerned that he had a bit of a chill as well as he was wearing gloves, despite it being a lovely warm night. The others had made good their escape. For now.
“Our colleagues at Barnsley were asked to check on the owners of the BMW, and had to wake them up to inform that not only had they been burgled, but that they wouldn’t be getting their car back as it was now wrecked.
“Whilst we have been in bed through the day, our colleagues in CID have been doing some excellent work in investigating this burglary. Last night, they charged the male we arrested with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.
“He will be appearing in court this morning.”