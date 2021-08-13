Drunk suitor spat on policeman after date went “disastrously wrong”

David Dixon, 55, from Dronfield, was being led to a police van following his arrest for being drunk and disorderly when he took aim and the saliva landed on an officer’s cheek.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court that prior to Dixon’s arrest he was seen on CCTV trying to get in the back of a motorbike as a pillion passenger.

Camera operators - thinking Dixon might fall off - alerted police. However, when they arrived at Chesterfield’s donut car park he began a foul-mouthed rant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Dixon was being led to a police van when he took aim and the saliva landed on an officer’s cheek

The court heard he shouted “what the f*** are you doing here?” at officers and “flung” his helmet in the air, standing with “clenched fists and gritted teeth”.

Officers used pepper spray on the volatile defendant when a struggle ensued as they tried to handcuff him.

However the gas had “no effect” and Dixon was eventually cuffed after being taken to the floor.

After being taken into custody, Dixon – who has previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly and assault – said he had “no recollection” of the June 27 incident.

His solicitor John Wilford told magistrates “single man” Dixon admitted having a “drink problem” and “problems with his temper”.

Mr Wilford said: “On the evening in question he had arranged to meet a woman and said the evening went disastrously wrong.”

Dixon, of Fairview Road, Dronfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assault.