"I want the courts, and the male, to understand how much I was traumatised by what he did," she said.

A railway staff member has been left traumatised, after a drunk man travelling on a train from Sheffield touched her ‘between her legs’ and on her bottom.

In a heart-rending statement read to Sheffield Crown Court, the staff member described how her confidence in her safety and job had been undermined as a result of the actions of defendant, Stephen Hunter.

“I want the courts, and the male, to understand how much I was traumatised by what he did,” she said, adding that she had been someone who ‘loved her job,’ but was left feeling unable to work on the same route for ‘months’ after the incident, which took place on September 29, 2021.

The staff member continued: “Even though I was wearing trousers when it happened, it has made me feel paranoid about wearing a skirt…if I have to work a late shift it’s made me paranoid.

“It’s completely changed my outlook on work. If any males are being rowdy or aggressive I feel vulnerable…it’s not a nice feeling to lose my confidence in my job and my safety.”

Nicola Quinney, prosecuting, told the court that Hunter, aged 30, carried out the offences on a train, which departed from Sheffield railway station at 10.07pm.

The judge, Recorder Gavin Doig, told Hunter: “She was simply doing her job when she came into contact with you…when she walked past by touching her between her legs with what is described as a tickling motion. This was extremely upsetting to her. You did a very similar thing again, when she walked past you again you grabbed her bottom.”

“She carried on with her work [before going back inside the cab], she became aware you were trying to open the cab door to get to her. She pushed you out and locked the door,” Recorder Doig said, during the hearing held on September 7, 2023.

Hunter alighted the train a short time later, the court heard.

His offending was not recorded, due to the onboard cameras not being operational at the time; however he was picked up on CCTV leaving the railway station, Ms Quinney said, adding that a ‘picture of this defendant’ was subsequently circulated through a media appeal.

Hunter became aware of the appeal, and voluntarily attended at a police station.

“He stated he was on the train, that he was going home after being out drinking in Sheffield. He said he didn’t recall anything…but didn’t think he had done that because he isn’t that sort of person,” Ms Quinney said.

Hunter, of Crusader Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault, but later entered guilty pleas to a lesser charge of common assault on the day of his trial, which were accepted by the prosecution.

Andrew Bailey, defending, said of Hunter’s offending: “She was a public servant, this shouldn’t have happened, it’s upset her greatly.”

Seemingly referring to Hunter’s pre-sentence report, Mr Bailey continued: “The report says he’s genuinely remorseful, now that he’s accepted what he’s done. Rather than just worrying about the effect on himself, he’s actually been very worried about the distress he’s caused.”

Stephen Hunter

Mr Bailey said Hunter’s offending was borne out of issues around drinking, adding that he has sought to address the problem and is now sober; and has not committed any offences in the almost-two years that have passed since these offences were committed.

He asked Recorder Doig to consider the four character references that had been submitted on Hunter’s behalf by members of his family.

Passing sentence, Recorder Doig said he was bound by the confines of the sentencing guidelines for the offence of common assault, which carries a maximum sentence of six months.

He sentenced Hunter to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for 12 months.

Recorder Doig told the court that after ‘careful consideration’ he felt able to suspend Hunter’s prison sentence due to his ‘genuine remorse’; his limited criminal record - consisting of one previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen; his mitigation and the fact he believed him to have a 'realistic prospect of rehabilitation'.