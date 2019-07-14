Drunk driver ‘demolishes car, lamppost and railings’ in Sheffield
A drunk driver demolished his car, a lamppost and some railings after crashing his car in Sheffield.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 14:37
The single vehicle collision happened yesterday on St Mary’s Gate near Sheffield city centre, just past the Moore Lane roundabout.
The SYP Operational Support Team said the offender tried to flee the scene but was caught by the police dog handler.
The man denied being involved in the crash despite being in possession of the the keys to the car and it being registered to him.
He also blew a ‘considerable amount’ at the roadside but refused to provide a sample when he got to the cells.
A charge will await him after he has sobered up, said the officers.