Drunk driver crashes in front of police station, gets arrested 

A drunk driver was arrested after crashing her car into parked vehicles in front of Woodseats Police Station in the early hours on Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, Sheffield South West NHP said the police response officers at the station heard a "loud bang" near the premises.

It said: "Police response officers at Woodseats Police Station heard a loud bang this morning to go outside and find that someone crashed their car into parked vehicles, yes in front of the station.

"The female driver was breathalysed at 4.30am and blew 154mg's so arrested and awaiting an interview in our new custody suite."

No other details have yet been released.

