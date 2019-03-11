Drugs seized and 16 arrested as part of clampdown on drug-related crime in Rotherham

A haul of Class A and B drugs were seized and 16 people were arrested as part of a day of action to reduce drug-related crime in Rotherham.

Officers carried out eight raids across the town on Friday as part of the day of action dubbed Operation Duxford.

At one warrant in the Rawmarsh area, Chief Constable Stephen Watson was present when the teams recovered quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs.

Throughout the day-long operation, 16 people were arrested for a range of offences including for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, production of cannabis, possession of a controlled drug, burglary offences and theft from a motor vehicle.

Chief Insp Chris Foster said: “Friday’s operation saw a significant amount of activity across Rotherham to tackle issues that affect our communities.

“We executed drugs warrants, sought out wanted individuals, carried out house-to-house visits and offered crime prevention advice and reassurance, as well as having a high-visibility presence in areas of the town where communities have reported antisocial behaviour and associated crime.

“I’m grateful for the support from specialist teams across the force, including the off-road bike team who were out supporting our local teams. We know that nuisance bikes are a cause of concern and we want you to know that we’re listening and we’re working hard to address these issues to make your community safer.

“We know from your feedback that speeding and vehicle crime is another issue that worries you, so we had community speedwatch sessions running throughout the day in hotspot areas, as well as a multi-agency vehicle checkpoint.”

The checkpoint resulted in 382 vehicles being checked on Warren Vale Road and Quarry Hill Road.

A total of 21 drivers were speeding by less than 10 per cent and will receive advisory letters from the Camera Safety Partnership in Maltby.

A vehicle checkpoint held at Rotherham United Football Club saw 17 vehicles being stopped and checked for insurance, licencing, tax and defects.

One car was seized for no insurance, two were given fixed penalty notices for their tyres and another two vehicles were clamped.

Hundreds of people also took the opportunity to speak to officers across the district at crime prevention stands, those on foot patrols and our mounted officers patrolling the streets.

Chief Insp Foster said: “I hope the public in Rotherham are reassured by the action taken and want to thank our colleagues in Rotherham Council, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Department for Work and Pensions, Environment Agency, National Probation Service, Home Office and more for offering their support to Operation Duxford.

“We are absolutely determined to work alongside our communities and partner agencies to make Rotherham a safer place to live, work and enjoy. Our efforts to tackle crime across the town will continue in earnest now Duxford is done, but rest assured it will return to Rotherham again in future.”