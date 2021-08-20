Drugs, cash, offensive weapons seized from properties in Sheffield suburb

Sheffield South East Neighbourhood policing team said raids were conducted in the Manor area, where three men were arrested in two separate occasions.

On August 12, officers executed two simultaneous warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Raynald Road, following intelligence about cannabis production.

This followed a raid on an address on Beaumont Mews on 4 August, where suspected ammunition and other offensive weapons were recovered, as well as a significant amount of cash.

Sergeant Tom Hollands from the Manor & Arbourthorne team said: “The double warrant on Raynald Road led to the team recovering around £100,000 worth of cannabis as well as large amounts of equipment.

“Two men, aged 19 and 20, were subsequently arrested, remanded and charged with drugs offences and are now awaiting their next court date.

“It’s vital that we disrupt set-ups such as this to ensure the community does not suffer the ripple effect of this type of criminality. The production and supply of drugs on any level feeds into a bigger picture of organised crime, violence and exploitation.”

On August 4, the team acted on intelligence to execute a warrant at a property on Beaumont Mews.

Inside the address, the team discovered suspected ammunition and a range of offensive weapons, including a Rambo style knife and a ninja star.

Both of these weapons are now illegal under the Offensive Weapons Act, following recent changes to the legislation.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, theft and money laundering, he has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Nick Kean from the Manor and Arbourthorne team added: “People in our area tell us they want action taking over gun crime and knife crime, this warrant was part of our ongoing work to deal with those concerns.

“We’re working incredibly hard to keep up the pressure on people who are intent on causing fear and harm in the Manor and Arbourthorne areas.