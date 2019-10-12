Drugs, cash and stolen property found in Sheffield raid
A large amount of drugs, cash and stolen property has been found during a police raid in Sheffield.
Officers made the discovery after executing a search warrant at a property in Browning Drive, Fox Hill, on Friday.
They seized quantities of suspected class A and B drugs along with a sum of cash and two Samsung TV.
A 25-year-old Fox Hill man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A and class B drugs, along with handling stolen goods.
PC David Cattell said: “All illegal drugs can have devastating, life-changing effects and those responsible are only interested in lining their own pockets, with no thought whatsoever for those adversely affected by their financial gain.
“Our enquiries are continuing at this stage. Please can anyone with information on any of our recent operations call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”