Drugs arrest drama as policeman runs after Sur-ron electric motorbike in Doncaster town centre

Police dramatically ran after this electric motorbike on a South Yorkshire street on Friday – before arresting the rider on suspected drugs offences.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 12:31 pm

Officers have revealed how they chased the bike on foot after it was spotted in Doncaster town centre.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officer chased down this Sur-ron electric motorbike on foot last night in Doncaster town centre.

They added: “Adult male arrested on suspicion of class A drug dealing along with host of other offences."

Police schased and stopped this electric motorbike on foot, before arresting the rider in Doncaster town centre