Drugs arrest drama as policeman runs after Sur-ron electric motorbike in Doncaster town centre
Police dramatically ran after this electric motorbike on a South Yorkshire street on Friday – before arresting the rider on suspected drugs offences.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 12:31 pm
Officers have revealed how they chased the bike on foot after it was spotted in Doncaster town centre.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officer chased down this Sur-ron electric motorbike on foot last night in Doncaster town centre.
They added: “Adult male arrested on suspicion of class A drug dealing along with host of other offences."