Drug-user admitted producing and supplying cannabis after a raid at his home

Officers executed a search warrant at the home of Richard Bonson, 50, of Elm Place, off Chatsworth Road, at Brampton, Chesterfield, and they found seven cannabis plants and three bags containing the class B drug.

Bonson pleaded guilty at a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on November 6 to producing and supplying cannabis and he also admitted illegally abstracting and using electricity without authority.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Officers attended the address following a report of a cannabis grow at the property. Mr Bonson was in attendance and he showed officers seven plants growing in a loft area in a tub.

“The property was searched and officers found two small bags containing cannabis and a larger bag in a bucket in a side room.”

Mrs Allsop added that the two small bags included 6.97 grammes of cannabis valued at £50 and 9.97 grammes of cannabis valued at £100.

The third larger bag contained 251 grammes of cannabis with a street value of £1,400 to £1,700, according to Mrs Allsop.

Bonson told police he had been growing cannabis and the drugs recovered from his address was accepted by police as being from a previous grow.

The defendant stated he had carried out two grows of cannabis for his own use because he smoked 20 joints of cannabis a day

Bonson admitted that he had only supplied two seven gramme deals and this had not been for profit.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Bonson admitted supplying drugs on a social basis and he admitted abstracting electricity at his home but he has since paid this back to British Gas.

Magistrates sentenced Bonson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a 16 week curfew.