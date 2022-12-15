A drug-troubled thug repeatedly struck a shocked neighbour with a wooden table leg leaving him with a bloody gash to his head and a fractured wrist.

Nour Rasoli, aged 34, of Exeter Place, Broomhall, Sheffield, attacked his victim as the complainant was lying on a bed in his own flat. After breaking the leg off a wooden coffee table, Rasoli repeatedly hit him over his head and struck his left wrist, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Anthony Dunne told the hearing on December 14 that the victim was seen running from his own flat on Exeter Place with his head bleeding as the defendant continued to strike his back. He escaped to a phone box and called the police.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Rasoli: “You aimed blows to his head. When he tried to defend himself by putting his arm up, you hit that with the leg. You fractured his wrist and caused a gash to his head as well as other cuts.”

Police found the complainant at his block of flats with blood on his face and clothes and cradling his left wrist. He was heard to repeat the words, ‘I cannot live here anymore’, according to Mr Dunne.

The court heard how the complainant was treated by officers before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance with an eight-centimetre gash to the front of his head and a fractured left wrist.

Mr Dunne said the two men had previously socialised together and following the defendant’s arrest, Rasoli told police he had hit the complainant because he had owed him money.

Rasoli, who has four previous convictions for five offences including possessing a bladed article, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm after the attack on May 18, this year.

Defence barrister Richard Barradell said: “As a young man he fled Afghanistan. He has no previous convictions for violence, however I accept he has possessed a knife.

“There is a drink and drug background but since his remand he has detoxified.”

