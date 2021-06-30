Drug-offender was caught in South Yorkshire planning to supply ecstasy and mephedrone abroad

Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 16 how Mareks Dzelzs, aged 33, of Nursery Street, Barnsley, was caught with 81 grammes of class A drug MDMA – known as ecstasy - and half-a-kilo of class B drug mephedrone worth thousands of pounds.

James Gould, prosecuting, said: “This was a house being used to package a significant quantity of drugs and send them abroad and there was a dealer list which was comprehensive in detail and significant quantities of drugs were recovered.”

Police raided the terraced house on March 5 and Dzelzs allowed officers in and he revealed 81 grammes of ecstasy in bedroom drawers, according to Mr Gould.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a drug-offender was caught at his South Yorkshire home planning to supply drugs abroad.

He added that other items were seized including bags with traces of substances, three weighing scales and a dealer list.

Mr Gould said police found a box which Dzelzs said he had planned to send to Latvia and officers discovered half-a-kilo of mephedrone, Post Office labels and receipts, and a mobile phone with photos of packages on weighing scales and a man holding cash.

The court heard police gave the MDMA a street-value of around £1,000 after it had been mixed with mephedrone, and the half-kilo of mephedrone was valued at between £5,000 and £10,000.

Dzelzs, who has previous convictions for driving matters, pleaded guilty to being concerned with the supply of MDMA and to being concerned with the supply of mephedrone.

Bran Outhwaite, defending, said: “Mr Dzelzs was working on behalf of others under direction and he would say there was an element of exploitation.”

Dzelzs lost his job on farms during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Mr Outhwaite, and he found himself without income and he was directed to someone who got him involved in these matters.

Mr Outhwaite said Dzelzs received drugs in the post and he was given a list and he was going to send them to Latvia and different destinations.

Dzelzs told the court he was sorry but he had lost control and he could not find a way out of his situation.