Kyron Pointer, aged 30, pleaded guilty in court to failing to stop when required and obstructing a constable after an incident in Whitehouse Lane, Walkley, on September 26, 2020.

Police officers requested that Pointer stop his vehicle, but he drove away from the scene when asked to step out of the car.

Kyron Pointer has been banned from driving for 36 months after being caught driving while under the influence of drugs in Sheffield

Pointer was stopped again on January 18, 2021, this time on Smelter Wood Road, Stradbroke, due to speeding.

Following a roadside drugs test, he was found to be under the influence of cannabis.

Pointer, of Studfield Road, Wisewood, incurred a total fine of £200, court costs of £200, a victim surcharge of £34 and he was disqualified from driving for 36 months.