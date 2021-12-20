Drug driving lands Sheffield man with ban from city's roads
A Sheffield man has been banned from driving for 36 months after being caught driving under the influence of drugs.
Kyron Pointer, aged 30, pleaded guilty in court to failing to stop when required and obstructing a constable after an incident in Whitehouse Lane, Walkley, on September 26, 2020.
Police officers requested that Pointer stop his vehicle, but he drove away from the scene when asked to step out of the car.
Pointer was stopped again on January 18, 2021, this time on Smelter Wood Road, Stradbroke, due to speeding.
Following a roadside drugs test, he was found to be under the influence of cannabis.
Pointer, of Studfield Road, Wisewood, incurred a total fine of £200, court costs of £200, a victim surcharge of £34 and he was disqualified from driving for 36 months.
PC Sarah Forsythe, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Driving with no insurance and under the influence of drugs causes a massive danger to other road users.”