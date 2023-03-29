A drug dealer caught with nearly £100,000 of cannabis in the boot of a car has appeared at court.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 28 how Mariglen Marku, aged 28, of Dun Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield, had been driving a Ford Focus near Tinsley roundabout when he was approached by police after the vehicle was flagged-up with document discrepancies.

Katherine White, prosecuting, said police became suspicious because the Ford Focus was in a poor condition and checks revealed discrepancies about the registered keeper and the vehicle’s insurance but as they approached the car the driver, Marku, and a passenger ran away.

Ms White added: “The front seat passenger fled from the vehicle towards the Tinsley roundabout and the driver of this vehicle who was identified as this defendant was also to run from the vehicle before being detained in the car park of a restaurant on Sheffield Road.”

Officers found three large bin bags containing smaller bags of cannabis, valued at between £38,000 and £95,600 depending on how the illicit substance may have been sold, in the car.

Ms White said: “The vehicle was searched and in the boot of the vehicle three large bin bags were found. These each contained multiple vacuum-packed bags which contained cannabis.”

Police also discovered two mobile phones, according to Ms White, and after Marku’s home was searched a £700 receipt was found along with a note of prices linked to growing cannabis.

Marku, who has been convicted for motoring offences since the drugs offence, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply after the incident on February 3, 2021.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Defence barrister Robert Cowley said Marku is an Albanian-speaking Greek national who is legally residing and working in the UK.

Mr Cowley added: “He was at the time of this offence of previous good character. He was having financial problems. He had been working in construction. That work came to an end with Covid. He had his own accommodation but he had to give that up due to financial pressures and he had to go and live with his cousin.”

Mr Cowley added: “He found himself in much reduced circumstances having to live with a relative and undertaking what work was available and when.”

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: “I have come to the conclusion that the defendant was playing a significant role. He had an operational responsibility during this criminal activity and he was doubtless to receive some financial advantage and he was also aware of the scale of this operation.”

However, he acknowledged Marku’s circumstances and lack of previous offending at the time of the drugs offence, and that there has been a delay in bringing the case to a conclusion through no fault of the defendant.

Judge Richardson sentenced Marku to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

