Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 22 how Lewis King, aged 30, of Raven Drive, at Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, was caught by police with 15.02 grammes of cocaine valued at £1,425 at his home where he lived with his parents.

Prosecuting barrister Eleanor Mitten said police raided King’s home on August 21, 2020, and found the cocaine in bags and a plastic container along with bicarbonate of soda which an expert revealed can be used to manufacture crack-cocaine.

Ms Mitten added that the defendant claimed he was addicted to crack-cocaine and he was in debt to around £400 but he had been told by dealers that if he kept the drugs they would reduce his his debt on a weekly basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a drug-addict who was caught with over £1,400 of cocaine a his home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Recorder Ashley Serr told King: “At the time of the offence you were addicted to cocaine and had a drug habit and you were given drugs to clear the debt.”

King pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply after the police executed a search warrant at his home on August 21, 2020.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said: “Having accrued a debt whilst in the depth of addiction Mr King was motivated to reduce the debt and it was certainly not a case of him making any profit.”

She added that King had the drugs because they were linked to his debt and he was susceptible and exploited by those to whom he owed money.

Ms Tanner said the defendant is vulnerable and immature and he was put under pressure and was coerced and even attacked after the drugs were recovered by the police.

Recorder Serr said he understood King had been rammed off the road and beaten with golf clubs which he acknowledged must have been a traumatic incident.

The court also heard King has since taken steps to address his addiction and his offending behaviour and he has the prospect of securing employment subject to obtaining a qualification.