On Sunday, June 19, at around 8.05pm, officers were deployed to Rotherham Road, Parkgate, following reports of a collision involving a blue Fiat Sedici and a single decker bus.

The driver of the Fiat, a 46-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment today.

The driver of the bus, a 60-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries.

The police are now looking for witnesses to the incident, dash cam footage and information in order to piece together the events that led up to the collision.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision.”