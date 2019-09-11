Driver ‘travelling wrong way round Sheffield roundabout’ crashes into police car
A police car has been involved in a crash on a major Sheffield roundabout.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 15:40
Around five police cars have been seen surrounding a Volkswagen Golf on the roundabout by St Mary’s Gate at around 3pm.
One of the force’s cars has been damaged in the collision, an eyewitness said.
Motorists have been told to avoid the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information and we are awaiting a response.
More to follow.