Driver ‘smashed into car carrying young girl’ as he raced away from police in Sheffield 

A speeding driver reportedly crashed into a car carrying a woman and her young daughter as he raced away from police.

Police closed Wilcox Road at around 1.40pm after the crash outside the Eight Foot Way pub.

Crash in Sheffield: Credit: Clare Louise Pearce

Photos from the scene revealed a huge police presence responding to the incident and eye-witnesses reported the crash happened after a police chase.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said a man was being chased by one police car before speeding through a red light.

He then crashed into a car turning on to Chaucer Road which was reportedly carrying a woman and her young daughter.

The witness said: “As the driver went through the red light he hit the back end of the mum’s car.

“The car spun and he hit it again at the driver's side door. The police car pulled up behind him and the police dog managed to bring the man down.”

They added that the young girl was crying after the crash but ‘seemed ok’.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a response.