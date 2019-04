Police stopped a driver who was hogging the middle lane of a motorway near Sheffield.

The driver of the Tesla electric car was stopped by South Yorkshire Police’s Specials team having travelled for more than two miles at around 55mph.

Police stopped the car on the motorway. Picture: @SYP_Specials

Police said the driver was reported for driving without due care and ‘suitable words of advice’ were given at the roadside.