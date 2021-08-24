Driver 'no longer being sought' over hit-and-run crash in Sheffield which left man seriously injured
Police have thanked members of the public for their help following an appeal over a hit-and-run crash which left a man seriously injured.
Officers had asked for help to find Mohammed Abdullah, with whom they wished to speak following the collision in the city centre on Sunday, August 23.
But the force today said the 24-year-old was ‘no longer being sought’.
In a statement, it added: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information. It is so very much appreciated by our officers.”