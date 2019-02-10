Driver leads police on chase through the streets of Sheffield

A driver ditched a suspected stolen car following a police chase through the streets of Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said its officers pursued a white Volkswagen Polo in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The driver abandoned the car when he turned down a dead-end. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

It said the driver went down a dead-end road and abandoned it and initial enquiries showed the car may have been stolen.

The team said: “Unfortunately for the suspect we know his name, date of birth and home address.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.