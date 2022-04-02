Driver held after 'rotting' truck piled high with scrap car parts stopped in Sheffield
A driver has been reported for multiple motoring offences and his ‘rotting’ truck seized after it was stopped by police in Sheffield.
By Darren Burke
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 9:31 pm
Officers pulled over the shabby truck – with defective tyres and a cracked windscreen – which was laden with rusting car parts.
A police spokesman said: “Where do we start with this one?
“Overloaded. More than 25% on the rear axle, load issues, vehicle literally rotting away, defective tyre and cracked windscreen.
“Vehicle prohibited and seized, driver reported for multiple offences.”