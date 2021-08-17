Driver crashes into lamp post after trying to squeeze down alleyway in police chase through Sheffield

Officers described how the stolen Vauxhall had been spotted near to Lowedges last night and they had set off in pursuit when the driver failed to stop.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “Again another one that didn’t want to stop and speak to us, and yet another dangerous pursuit. Car recovered for our CSI wizards.”

Officers from the unit also described the terrifying scene which had unfolded the previous night, when the occupants of a Skoda fled the vehicle following a pursuit which began in Parson Cross, leaving the handbrake off and allowing the car to roll back down the hill on which it had stopped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of a police chase through Sheffield

Police said they were forced to use one of their cars to bring the vehicle to a halt and prevent it injuring someone or damaging a building.