Driver caught with second car balanced on top of his vehicle given three points

A driver caught with a second car balanced on top of his vehicle has been fined £195 and given three points on his licence.

By Ben Green
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 12:15
Glyndwr Wyn Richards, 51, from Llanfarian in Ceredigion, was fined and given three penalty points on his driving licence after being convicted of using a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause injury at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. (Photo: Crown Prosecution Service/PA Wire)

Glyndwr Wyn Richards was caught at the wheel of a silver Volkswagen Passat with a Skoda Octavia perched on top as he drove through an industrial estate in Aberystwyth.

He pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on August 28 to using a vehicle in a way likely to cause danger or injury.

The 51-year-old was ordered to pay a fine of £80, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs - although he was given credit for his early guilty plea.

Writing on Twitter after Richards was caught, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "That's no way to move a second vehicle."

The second car did not have a valid MoT or tax.

By Megan Baynes, PA