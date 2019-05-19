Driver caught doing 115mph on M1 in South Yorkshire was wanted on recall to prison
A speeding driver turned out to be wanted on recall to prison, after police pulled him over on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 19 May, 2019, 19:55
Officers using an unmarked car stopped the motorist today after clocking him doing 115mph on the motorway.
Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police said: “Oh how ironic....115mph on the M1 followed by our unmarked car.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Vehicle stopped. As if things were not bad enough for the driver, he was also wanted on a recall to prison.
“Now sporting a pair of bracelets and in custody!
“Traffic stops can always generate bigger jobs!”