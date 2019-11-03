Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after head-on collision on South Yorkshire road that left man with life-threatening injuries

The emergency services were sent to the scene of the collision in Potter Hill, Greasbrough at around 2am on Saturday, November 2 to reports that a white Vauxhall van, travelling in the direction of Greasbrough, had collided head-on with a silver Skoda Octavia travelling in the opposite direction.

The emergency services were sent to the scene of the collision in Potter Hill, Greasbrough at around 2am on Saturday, November 2 to reports that a white Vauxhall van, travelling in the direction of Greasbrough, had collided head-on with a silver Skoda Octavia travelling in the opposite direction.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Skoda, a 47-year-old Rotherham man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening head and chest injuries.

“We believe he was the only occupant of the Skoda at the time of the collision.

“The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 30-year-old man, was later detained by officers at his home address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He has since been released under investigation.

“Another occupant in the Astra suffered minor injuries.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.The spokesman added: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who witnessed the manor of the driving of the Astra prior to the collision.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage.”