Driver arrested as four people are injured in crash on major Sheffield road
A driver has been arrested after four people were injured in a crash on a major Sheffield road early this morning.
By Lee Peace
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 08:06
The incident happened when two vehicles collided at the junction of Stevenson Road and Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, at about 3.40am.
Emergency services including a crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station, police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.
The fire brigade said four people were injured, two men and two women, and they were taken to hospital.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said there were ‘no serious injuries’.
They added that one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit.