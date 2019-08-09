Drive-by shooting at Rotherham home
Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting in Rotherham.
Police were called out to reports that gunshots had been ‘fired from a car, causing damage to a window of an address’ in Wilcox Green, Rawmarsh.
The vehicle, believed to be an Audi convertible, then left the scene, driving towards Fenton Road.
Nobody was injured and the address was empty at the time of the incident, which happened on Sunday, August 4, at 6.30am.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A 31-year-old man has been questioned by officers and released under investigation. “We are now asking to speak to anyone who may hold information about the incident or the Audi convertible which remains outstanding.“If you think you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 276 of 4 August. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”