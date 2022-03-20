Drink spiking Sheffield: Over 50,000 bottle and glass toppers handed out to pubs and clubs
Over 50,000 anti-drink spiking protectors have been handed out to Sheffield’s bars and clubs to help keep people safe on nights out.
The protectors, which go over the tops of glasses and bottles, are aimed at making it more difficult for drinks to be spiked.
They have been shared between 50 licensed premises in the city, through a new initiative being delivered by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District) and the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit.
By providing an initial stock of anti-spiking drink toppers and bottle stoppers, those behind the project hope that awareness levels amongst premises and customers will remain high and by working together the issue of drink spiking can be stamped out.
In a joint statement, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield BID and the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “Keeping people safe on nights out remains a team effort. The work that licensed venues across the city do to contribute to this is highly valued.
“We are very appreciative of venues which have proactively stepped up their security efforts with strong measures to stop spiking; with increased searches at the door, extra training for staff, safe spaces for people in distress and much more, including making purchases of their own stocks of anti-spiking devices.
“Whilst the latest data does not suggest that we have a widespread problem with drink spiking in Sheffield, providing venues with a stock of anti-drink spiking resources will help to make their customers feel reassured that any safety concerns are being taken seriously.”