The protectors, which go over the tops of glasses and bottles, are aimed at making it more difficult for drinks to be spiked.

They have been shared between 50 licensed premises in the city, through a new initiative being delivered by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District) and the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit.

Bottle and drink protectors have been handed out to pubs and clubs in Sheffield to try to stop drink spiking

By providing an initial stock of anti-spiking drink toppers and bottle stoppers, those behind the project hope that awareness levels amongst premises and customers will remain high and by working together the issue of drink spiking can be stamped out.

In a joint statement, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield BID and the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “Keeping people safe on nights out remains a team effort. The work that licensed venues across the city do to contribute to this is highly valued.

“We are very appreciative of venues which have proactively stepped up their security efforts with strong measures to stop spiking; with increased searches at the door, extra training for staff, safe spaces for people in distress and much more, including making purchases of their own stocks of anti-spiking devices.