Drink driver arrested after fleeing scene of Rotherham crash

A drink driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in Rotherham.

The collision occurred in Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham at around 1:30am this morning, March 30, between a Corsa and an Astra.

The woman was more than twice over the legal limit

The female driver of the Corsa fled the scene, leaving her passenger with leg and pelvis injuries at the roadside.

The driver of the Astra suffered minor injuries.

Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “Due to the state of the vehicles we were very concerned for the driver so family members and the police were sent looking for her.

“She was located at 5:30am with minor leg injuries and went on to provide an alcohol breath sample of over double the legal limit.”

The woman is now awaiting police interview before being sent to court.