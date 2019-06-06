Drink driver arrested after crashing car in Sheffield
A drink driver was found to be four times over the limit when he crashed his car in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said he was arrested after smashing into a stationary vehicle last night.
Details of where the incident occurred have not yet been disclosed.
The motorist was found to be four times over the limit at the scene of the crash and was still nearly three times over when he was tested again at a police station ‘some time later’.
He is expected to be charged later this morning.
South Yorkshire Police described the incident as ‘frustrating, dangerous and ridiculous’.
More to follow.