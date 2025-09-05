A man has been attacked by a suspected robber at a popular Sheffield pet shop.

South Yorkshire Police say they are investigating the incident, which was reported at the Pets at Home store at Drakehouse retail park, near Waterthorpe in the south east of the city.

Police want to speak to this man after an incident at Drakehouse. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Today officers released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak in connection with the incident.

They said: “It is reported that at 12.03pm on August 24, a man stole several items from Pets at Home in Drakehouse Retail Park. It is reported the man acted aggressively and assaulted a man.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help officers in their investigation.”

The man is described as white, in his 50s, 5ft 8ins tall, and of a slim build, with grey hair.

Police are asking anyone who can help them to pass information to them online or by calling 101. Quote investigation number 14/149644/25 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online by logging onto ww.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.