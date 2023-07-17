News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman, 40, in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Drakehouse Retail Park Sheffield: Police investigate reports of two sex attacks in shop near Crystal Peaks

Police are investigating reports that two women were sexually assaulted in a shop on a popular Sheffield retail park.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST

Officers were called in after a man turned up at the shop, at Drakehouse Retail Park near Crystal Peaks, and behaved in an ‘aggressive and inappropriate’ way, before carrying out the attacks.

Today, they issued a photograph taken from a CCTV camera as part of their investigation, and said they want to trace the man in the picture because they think he could have important information about the two assaults.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At around 4.30pm on Saturday, June 24, it is reported that two women were sexually assaulted at a shop at Drakehouse Retail Park. It is understood that a man entered the premises, behaving in an aggressive and inappropriate manner, before assaulting two women. The man was subsequently told to leave the store.

Most Popular
Police are investaging reports that two women were sexually assaulted in a shop on a popular Sheffield retail park. They want to speak the the man in this picture who they believe may have important information.Police are investaging reports that two women were sexually assaulted in a shop on a popular Sheffield retail park. They want to speak the the man in this picture who they believe may have important information.
Police are investaging reports that two women were sexually assaulted in a shop on a popular Sheffield retail park. They want to speak the the man in this picture who they believe may have important information.

“While the victims were not physically injured, both have been left significantly affected by the incident. The suspect is believed to have been with another man and a child. Officers have released this CCTV image and are asking anyone who recognises this individual to get in touch, as it’s thought he can help with ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 quoting incident number 149 of 27 June 2023, or to get in touch online by logging onto https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Or call Crimestoppers in confidence. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.