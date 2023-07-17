Police are investigating reports that two women were sexually assaulted in a shop on a popular Sheffield retail park.

Officers were called in after a man turned up at the shop, at Drakehouse Retail Park near Crystal Peaks, and behaved in an ‘aggressive and inappropriate’ way, before carrying out the attacks.

Today, they issued a photograph taken from a CCTV camera as part of their investigation, and said they want to trace the man in the picture because they think he could have important information about the two assaults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At around 4.30pm on Saturday, June 24, it is reported that two women were sexually assaulted at a shop at Drakehouse Retail Park. It is understood that a man entered the premises, behaving in an aggressive and inappropriate manner, before assaulting two women. The man was subsequently told to leave the store.

Police are investaging reports that two women were sexually assaulted in a shop on a popular Sheffield retail park. They want to speak the the man in this picture who they believe may have important information.

“While the victims were not physically injured, both have been left significantly affected by the incident. The suspect is believed to have been with another man and a child. Officers have released this CCTV image and are asking anyone who recognises this individual to get in touch, as it’s thought he can help with ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 quoting incident number 149 of 27 June 2023, or to get in touch online by logging onto https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/