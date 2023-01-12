A dozen Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans have been sentenced for the role they played in disorder that erupted following a Steel City derby.

On March 4, 2019, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United met in an EFL Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium then in the early hours the following day disorder broke out at the Bloo88 pub on West Street in the city centre.

Bottles and chairs were thrown and several people required hospital treatment. Considerable damage was caused to the pub, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Following an extensive investigation, 24 men, aged between 22 and 52, were charged in connection to the incident.

L-R: Mark Foster and Brad Nicholson

Eleven defendants pleaded guilty, with the remaining suspects appearing at trials starting in March and November 2022. The final trial concluded on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The following men were sentenced at hearings at Sheffield Crown Court and Teesside Crown Court.

Brad Nicholson, 24, of Herries Road, Sheffield:

Nicholson pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the same day for violent disorder and inflicting grievous bodily harm. He received an 18-month custodial sentence for the violent disorder and was also sentenced to six months for inflicting grievous bodily harm, to run consecutively. The court imposed a football banning order for a period of six years.

Mark Foster, 52, of Granby Way, Plymouth:

Foster pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and was sentenced to 15 months behind bars. The court also imposed a football banning order for six years.

Tom Mulgrew, 27, of Berry Home Drive, Sheffield:

Mulgrew pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to nine months behind bars The court also imposed a six year football banning order.

Callum Warsop, 27, of Gleadless Common, Sheffield:

Warsop pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and was sentenced to nine months behind bars. He received a six year football banning order,

Ryan Ward, 32, of Springwell Crescent, Sheffield:

Ward pleaded guilty to violent disorder and received a nine-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £750 in compensation.

Jack Morley, 30, of Maple Grove, Rotherham:

Morley pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Tom Cahill, 33, of Wooldale Gardens, Sheffield:

Cahill pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in custody, suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Aaron Swiffen, 30, of Peveril Close, Sheffield:

Swiffen pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He received a nine-month custodial sentence suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Adam Birch, 35, of Hollybank Drive, Sheffield:

Birch pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to a nine-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Reece Ellis, 27, of Brook Green, Sheffield:

Ellis pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years with a requirement to complete 90 alcohol rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Josh Moody, 31, of Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield:

Moody pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Carter Dobson, 26, of Blyth Road, Retford:

Dobson was found guilty of violent disorder and was sentenced to a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Elian Appleby, 22, Dane Appleby, 32, and Loui Appleby, 29, all of White Lane, Sheffield, were all found not guilty of violent disorder following a trial.

Harvey Hinkler, 22, of Alnwick Road, Sheffield, was found not guilty of violent disorder, with no case to answer.

The following four men were found not guilty of violent disorder on December 16, 2022:

Christian Smith, 35, of Rose Hill Close, Sheffield

Jack Hall, 27, of Smalldale Road, Sheffield

Jake Williamson, 30, of Queen Street, Sheffield

Julian Lawrence, 30, of Fleury Road, Sheffield

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Bulmer, deputy Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This was a complex investigation, but I am satisfied to see that those who played a part on that appalling night are now facing the consequences of their actions.

“We want to see fans out supporting their teams, and on the whole we see fans behaving amicably, but we will not and do not tolerate disorder. This particular night left people injured, premises damaged and put undue pressure on emergency services colleagues.

“I trust those involved feel ashamed and remorseful over their actions.

