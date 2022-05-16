Doyle James: Man with links to Sheffield wanted by police over drugs conspiracy

A wanted man with links to Sheffield and Rotherham is still on the run in connection with drug supply offences after over six weeks.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:41 pm

Doyle James, 29, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in July 2021 on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs.

A wanted appeal was issued for Doyle in early April, but South Yorkshire Police have now shared a second appeal for information.

The 29-year-old is black, around 5ft 9ins tall, of stocky build and has black hair.

Doyle James, 29, is wanted after failing to observe the conditions of his licence in February 2021 following release from prison. He is also wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in July 2021 on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs.

He is known to change his hair length, and previously had a moustache and beard. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

James is known to frequent Rotherham and Sheffield, but also has connections with Birmingham. It is believed he may now be using a different name.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 191 of April 5, 2022, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

