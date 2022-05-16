Doyle James, 29, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in July 2021 on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs.

A wanted appeal was issued for Doyle in early April, but South Yorkshire Police have now shared a second appeal for information.

The 29-year-old is black, around 5ft 9ins tall, of stocky build and has black hair.

He is known to change his hair length, and previously had a moustache and beard. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

James is known to frequent Rotherham and Sheffield, but also has connections with Birmingham. It is believed he may now be using a different name.