Doncaster: Teens arrested on suspicion of murder after death of boy, 15, found injured on Trans Pennine Trail
On Monday 29 July, South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information following the death of a teenage boy.
On Saturday 27 July at 7.47pm, a 15-year-old boy was found with injuries on a section of the Trans Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth.
He was taken to hospital where on the morning of Sunday 28 July, he sadly died.
He has since been identified as 15-year-old Darius Popan from Doncaster.
Since the incident, various enquiries into Darius’ death have been carried out and a post-mortem examination has taken place.
The post-mortem found that he died as a result of multiple injuries.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have now been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and remain in police custody at this time.
They had previously been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences in connection to this incident before being released on police bail.
Darius' family have been updated on these recent developments and are being supported by our officers.
Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "We are aware of speculation posted on social media in the aftermath of Darius' death regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.
"We would urge people to refrain from doing this and to please be mindful of our ongoing investigation and the thoughts of Darius' family as they continue to grieve.
"I do, however, want to encourage anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch with us if you haven't already done so."
If you can help, please submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24A05-PO1.