A Doncaster teenager who murdered two men on a night out earlier this year has had his ‘unduly lenient’ life sentence increased.

Amrit Jhagra, of Cedar Road, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years in October for the murder of Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, on a night out in January. The tragic killings happened after a fight broke out on High Street in Doncaster, which saw Jhagra chase down and fatally stab both men. In CCTV released in October, it was shown how the offender even fell to the floor with Janis and stabbed him a total of five times before fleeing the scene and going on the run. The incident took less 30 seconds.

Despite the efforts of door staff, passers-by and paramedics, Ryan Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene and Janis Kozlovskis was taken to hospital but was also later pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the 19-year-old’s sentence has been increased to 26 years by the Court of Appeal after his original jail term was deemed ‘too lenient’ for the double murder.

Amrit Jhagra was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering two young men - Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald - in Doncaster on January 29. Today, his 24 year prison sentence was increased to 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following today’s hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, who led the investigation, said: “This case has laid bare the truly heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and the devastating impact the actions of those who carry a knife can have on young people and their loved ones who are left behind.

“I am pleased Jhagra will now face a lengthy time behind bars, and whilst there is nothing that will bring Ryan and Janis back, I hope today's decision will help bring some closure for the Theobald and Kozlovskis families, after what has been the most challenging of 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, Ryan and Janis' families will have to spend their first Christmas without them. The pain this must bring them is unimaginable, and that is why we will continue to work tirelessly to prosecute those intent on carrying knives, before further lives are lost."

Jhagra denied murdering the two friends, but at the end of a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court in July, a jury took just four hours to convict him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shocking moment Amrit Jhagra (marked with blue pointer) stabbed Ryan Theobald in Doncaster before also going on to kill Janis Kozlovskis.