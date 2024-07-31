Doncaster shooting: Police called amid reports boy, 12, was shot by 13-year-old

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Jul 2024, 14:52 BST
A boy, aged 12, was allegedly shot by a 13-year-old in a Doncaster teatime attack.

In a statement about the incident issued today, South Yorkshire Police revealed the force was contacted by medical staff last night.

The shooting is understood to take taken place in Byron Road, Mexborough, at 4.30pm that day.

A boy, 12, as injured in a shooting in Doncaster yesterday

SYP said: “At 6.34pm on Monday 22 July, we were informed by medical staff that a 12-year-old boy had allegedly been shot by a 13-year-old boy with an airgun at 4.30pm that same day.

“The victim attended hospital due to his injuries. It is not yet clear if the injuries are life-altering.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.