Doncaster shooting: Man in critical condition, with two arrested, one for attempted murder
At 11.12pm yesterday police responded to reports of a firearms discharge at an address on Abbott Street in Hexthorpe.
Armed officers, alongside the ambulance service, attended and it is reported that a 40-year-old man suffered multiple injuries. He is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Officers found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge at the scene, and immediately launched an investigation.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders. They both remain in custody at this time.
Enquiries, including forensics, CCTV trawls, and house to house calls, are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in this incident.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the Armed Crime Team, said: "This was a shocking attack, and an example of the mindless violence that has no place in our community.
"A man has been seriously injured as a result of a senseless shooting, and it is vital that those responsible are brought to justice.
"Our officers will be around the area in the coming days, please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns.
“We are urging anyone with information that will help our investigation to come forward
“Were you in the area on Thursday evening? Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have home CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with our enquiries? Any information, no matter how small, could help us find those who are responsible.”
To share information, you can contact police online, via live chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1183 of 17 October 2024. You can report online by visiting the South Yorkshire Police website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
A spokesman said: “We understand not everybody is comfortable talking to the police directly. Crimestoppers is an independent charity – you can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will know you have contacted them.”